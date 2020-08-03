BSE to unlock value of StAR MF arm

BSE, which declared its quarterly results on Monday, said its board has decided ‘in-principle’ to explore the possibility of unlocking value in its distribution business - StAR MF.

The exchange's consolidated net profit declined to ₹32.48 crore from ₹41.32 crore reported in the same period last year. During the previous quarter (Jan-March), it had posted a loss of ₹1.91 crore. Total income decreased to ₹162.11 crore, from year-ago ₹165.97 crore. The exchange said the StAR Mutual Fund platform witnessed a 52 per cent increase in transactions from 122 lakhs during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to 186 lakhs during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Shares of BSE closed 0.57 per cent lower at ₹512 on the National Stock Exchange.