Stocks

BSE to unlock value of StAR MF arm

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

BSE, which declared its quarterly results on Monday, said its board has decided ‘in-principle’ to explore the possibility of unlocking value in its distribution business - StAR MF.

The exchange's consolidated net profit declined to ₹32.48 crore from ₹41.32 crore reported in the same period last year. During the previous quarter (Jan-March), it had posted a loss of ₹1.91 crore. Total income decreased to ₹162.11 crore, from year-ago ₹165.97 crore. The exchange said the StAR Mutual Fund platform witnessed a 52 per cent increase in transactions from 122 lakhs during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to 186 lakhs during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Shares of BSE closed 0.57 per cent lower at ₹512 on the National Stock Exchange.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Parekh Ashvin joins Nippon AMC