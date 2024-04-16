Caplin Steriles Ltd, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) ofloxacin ophthalmic solution USP 0.3% (eye drops).

As per the stock exchange filing, it is a generic equivalent of (RLD), OCUFLOX ophthalmic solution of Allergan Inc.

The solution is indicated for the treatment of eye infection caused by conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers.

On March 28, the company received approval for its ketorolac tromethamine ophthalmic solution 0.5% (eye drops).

Caplin Point Laboratories’ stock traded at ₹1,314.20 on the NSE, up by 1.05 per cent as of 11.16 am.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit