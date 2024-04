Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (SDBL) has announced commissioning of its packaging equipment plant at the Bhopal canning facility.

The company’s stock traded at ₹308.80 on the NSE, higher by 3.59 per cent as of 10.33 am.

According to the stock exchange filing, the newly installed wraparound equipment is expected to increase operational efficiency by approximately 25 per cent.

The company had on April 8 commenced commercial production on the increased capacity at its Karnataka plant.