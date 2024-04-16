Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 April 2024.
- April 16, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – April 16, 17 - 2024
07:30 CHINA GDP y/y (Expected: 4.8% versus Previous: 5.2%)
07:30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 6.0% versus Previous: 7.0%)
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 17.2k versus Previous: 16.8K)
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.51M versus Previous: 1.52M)
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.1%)
22:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
22:45 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Economic Calendar - 17.04.2024
Indian Equity Markets @ Holiday
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 3.1% versus Previous: 3.4%)
14:30 EURO CPI y/y (Expected: 2.4% versus Previous: 2.4%)
21:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
- April 16, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 16.04.2024
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Johnson & Johnson (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Bank of America Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Morgan Stanley (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Northern Trust Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Omnicom Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Aviation)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 17.04.2024
ASML Holding N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Abbott Laboratories (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Prologis, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
U.S. Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector -Financial)
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
VinFast Auto Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
CSX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Crown Castle Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
Equifax, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Discover Financial Services (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- April 16, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 15 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 104736.68 + 8833.96 Total : 113570.64
F&O Volume: 644855.22 + 8735015.64 Total : 9379870.86
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3268
(10443.55 - 13711.55)
DII: NET BUY: +4762.93
(13578.59 - 8815.66)
- April 16, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: Key market data
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73399.78(-845.12)
* Nifty 50: 22272.50(-246.90)
* Nifty bank: 47773.25 (-791.30)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* ONGC: 279.85 (+14.15)
* Hindalco: 612.70 (+14.05)
* Maruti Suzuki: 12,422.85 (+156.30)
* Nestle: 2,553.65 (+17.45)
* Britannia: 4,761.90 (+10.15)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Shri Ram finance : 2,414.65 (-70.95)
* Bajaj Finserv: 1,656.85(-41.80 )
* Wipro : 459.35( -11.40 )
* ICICI Bank: 1,078.35( -26.05)
* Larsen: 3,600.80 (-78.45)
- April 16, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 16 April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Bandhan Bank. The stock has been in downtrend since the beginning of this year. The downtrend is intact, and the stock price can fall more from here. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 16, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to sell today: Bandhan Bank (₹175.95): SELL
Bandhan Bank share price has been in a strong downtrend since the beginning of the year. The downtrend is intact. There is room for the share price to fall more from current levels. Resistance is around ₹182.
- April 16, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for April 16, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
