Stocks

Carborundum shares surge over 5 per cent on strong Q2 results

Internet Desk | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

The shares of Carborundum Universal has touched day's high of 5.25 per cent to ₹281.70 on Friday and is among the top gainers on the BSE Smallcap index.

It has been gained for the last six days and delivered a return of 19.68 per cent during this period.

The Relative Strength Index of the stock is at 67.3, and it broke the 200-day moving average at ₹260.6.

Earlier, the Murugappa Group company had reported a 34 per cent growth in profit during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, to ₹86.4 crore, from ₹64.5 crore.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter were up one per cent to ₹683 crore from ₹678 crore of the same quarter last year, driven by steady performance across segments.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
Carborundum Universal Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.