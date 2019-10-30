Stocks

Castrol India shares rise on strong set of quarterly numbers

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Castrol India shares rose over 3.50% today after the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company reported a reasonably strong set of quarterly numbers.

Its net profit has increased by 25 per cent in its September quarter.

Castrol India's net profit increased by 25.27% to Rs 188.40 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to Rs 150.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

However, its net sales were down by 8.38% to Rs 849.20 crore from Rs 926.90 crore YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 256.10 crore in Q2FY20, up 4.11% from Rs 246.00 crore YoY.

EPS has increased to Rs 1.90 in Q2FY20 from Rs 1.52 YoY.

Published on October 30, 2019
stocks and shares
Castrol India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Edelweiss Financial Services up 4% on positive cues about Kora investment