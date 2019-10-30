Castrol India shares rise on strong set of quarterly numbers

Castrol India shares rose over 3.50% today after the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company reported a reasonably strong set of quarterly numbers.

Its net profit has increased by 25 per cent in its September quarter.

Castrol India's net profit increased by 25.27% to Rs 188.40 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to Rs 150.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

However, its net sales were down by 8.38% to Rs 849.20 crore from Rs 926.90 crore YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 256.10 crore in Q2FY20, up 4.11% from Rs 246.00 crore YoY.

EPS has increased to Rs 1.90 in Q2FY20 from Rs 1.52 YoY.