Stocks

CDSL consolidated net up 27%

Chennai | Updated on May 18, 2020 Published on May 18, 2020

Our Bureau The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd has reported 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, at ₹28 crore as against ₹22 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income rose 7 per cent to ₹73 crore (₹68 crore). The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4.5 a share. CDSL has taken a one-time charge for a non-recurring previous years’ anticipated statutory liability of ₹10.56 crore, it said in a statement.

During FY20, it added 48.32 lakh client accounts, taking the total number to 2.72 crore as on March 31, 2020.

Published on May 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Offshore fund outflow doubles to $5 billion in March quarter