CDSL consolidated net up 27%

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd has reported 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, at ₹28 crore as against ₹22 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income rose 7 per cent to ₹73 crore (₹68 crore). The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4.5 a share. CDSL has taken a one-time charge for a non-recurring previous years’ anticipated statutory liability of ₹10.56 crore, it said in a statement.

During FY20, it added 48.32 lakh client accounts, taking the total number to 2.72 crore as on March 31, 2020.