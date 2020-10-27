Stocks

CDSL shares jump on higher quarterly PAT

BL Internet Desk October 27 | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

Shares of leading depository CDSL rose nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 68 per cent jump in profit after tax at ₹48.87 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

At 10.55 am, the stock was up by Rs 4.20, or 0.91%, to Rs 465.65 on the NSE.

In comparison, the depository had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹29.06 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by 46 per cent to ₹101.16 crore from ₹69.35 crore in the year-ago period.

