Company news: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Century Panels - to carry out manufacturing and/or trading of particle boards, MDF and other related products. CPL, being a wholly-owned subsidiary is a related party of the company. However, the initial subscription amount of ₹5 lakh (50,000 shares of ₹10 each) does not fall within related-party transaction. The promoter/promoter group of the company has no personal interest in CPL, it further said. Shares of Century Plyboards closes 1.85 per cent higher at ₹154.50 on the BSE.