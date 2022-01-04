CLSA downgrades Tata Motors to sell

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Global financial investment and advisory firm CLSA has downgraded Tata Motors from Buy to Sell.
“This is premised on a lower valuation for its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business, below the recent valuation ascribed to it by a private equity fund, and on a lower valuation for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) due to its slower electric vehicle (EV) ramp-up versus competitors,” said CLSA.
It has revised the price target downward to ₹408 target (previously ₹450). “Our valuation is based on Rs150/share for its CV business, ₹151/share for JLR and ₹99/share for its domestic PV business,” CLSA added. Shares of Tata Motors declined 1.61 per cent at ₹489.75 on the BSE, after hitting as low as ₹484.05 during the intra-day.
CLSA said it differs from the street on the valuation of the domestic PV business of Tata Motors. “We believe the valuation of c.$9.1 billion ascribed to it by a private equity fund for Tata Motors’ EV business is too high. We value Tata Motors’ PV business at $5 billion assuming Tata Motors’market share in the domestic PV segment increases from 12 per cent in FY22 to 16 per cent by FY50, and profitability remain elevated till FY50.”
The global brokerage firm said: “We value Maruti Suzuki’s passenger car business at an enterprise value (EV) of $20 billion with a market share of 44 per cent while ascribing an EV of $5.8 billion to Tata Motors’ passenger car business, which has an inferior cash flow profile to Maruti Suzuki.”
CLSA expects sharp improvement in volume for JLR (20 per cent CAGR over FY2022-24) versus its expectations of a mid-teen volume CAGR in global automotive demand as chip shortages ease.
According to CLSA, domestic commercial vehicle business of Tata Motors will post strong growth over the next three years and it expects the company to gain market share. “We value its CV business at $9.3 billion versus our valuation of $5.9 billion for Ashok Leyland.”
Tata Motors has committed to restricting investment in JLR, and given “our view that profitability will improve at JLR, we forecast a sharp reduction in its net auto debt at the consolidated level, mainly from JLR’s operations,” it added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...