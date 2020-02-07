Stocks

CMI FPE Ltd board approves Vivek Bhide's appointment as MD

| Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Joao Felix Da Silva, Executive President of John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of CMI FPE Ltd, the John Cockerill Group's Indian hub, on Friday announced that the board had approved the appointment of Vivek Bhide as Managing Director of the company from February 8. Vivek will take over from the current incumbent Raman Madhok. Shares of CMI FPE closed at ₹924.15 on the BSE, up 2.45 per cent from its previous close of ₹902.

Published on February 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Om Metals new order win bodes well