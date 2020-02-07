CMI FPE Ltd board approves Vivek Bhide's appointment as MD

Joao Felix Da Silva, Executive President of John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of CMI FPE Ltd, the John Cockerill Group's Indian hub, on Friday announced that the board had approved the appointment of Vivek Bhide as Managing Director of the company from February 8. Vivek will take over from the current incumbent Raman Madhok. Shares of CMI FPE closed at ₹924.15 on the BSE, up 2.45 per cent from its previous close of ₹902.