Cochin Shipyard declares ₹9 interim

Public sector firm Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share. In a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹10 each for financial year 2020-21 and has fixed Thursday, January 14, 2021, as the record date for the aforesaid interim dividend.

The dividend shall be paid to eligible shareholders on or before February 2, 2021, the company added. Shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading 1.51 per cent higher at ₹380.90 apiece on BSE. PTI