Coforge Ltd has launched a generative AI-based autonomous self-service solution called Coforge Orion. According to the company’s statement, the platform automates outbound and inbound calls, engages customers, and provides responses to inquiries, and autonomously takes necessary actions, exceeding the capabilities of traditional automation.

Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge, said, “Coforge Orion is a sophisticated and enterprise-grade AI platform built for bi-directional human-like conversations to support sales, marketing, and customer service. It can make automated outbound calls to prospects by dynamically generating voice conversations using large language models, and can handle inbound inquiries using generative AI capabilities of speech-to-text and text-to-speech.”

Shares of Coforge traded at ₹6,318.80 on the NSE, down by 0.07 per cent as of 1.38 pm.