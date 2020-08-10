Companies and stocks to track today: August 10, 2020

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items imports of which would be completely eliminated in a phased manner between 2020 and 2024. The list of embargoed items for imports includes high technology weapon systems such as artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, LCHs and radars.
The MoD expects that over the next six-seven years, total orders worth Rs 4 lakh crore would be placed in these restricted items domestically, split between the Army and Air Force. This move is in line with what was proposed earlier by the Finance Minister during the unveiling of the Atmanirbhar scheme.
According to analysts, the key beneficiaries would be: Army - Ashok Leyland (Vehicle), L&T (several works and manufacturing), Bharat Forge (artillery guns), BEML (ground support equipment), BEL, BHEL (communications equipment such as radars and other military communications), Walchandnagar Ind (missiles and platform-based equipment, launchers, portable bridges and gearboxes) and Bharat Dynamics (missiles, torpedoes and allied defence equipment); Air Force - Rolta India (Geospatial solutions), Hindustan Aeronautics and Dynamatics Technologies; and Navy - Garden Reach, Cochin Shipyard and L&T.
the focus will also be on Astra Microwave, Reliance Naval, Zen Technologies, Premier Explosives, Solar Industries and Nelco.
Around one hundred companies will declare their quarterly results on Monday. Among them are Aban Offshore, Akzo India, Andhra Petrochem, Astrazeneca, Bank of Baroda, Camlin Fine, CARE, Cochin Shipyards, Coffee Day, Deepak Spinners, D-Link India, Eimco Eleco, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors , Fortis Malar Hospitals, GE T&D, Goodricke, HEG, Hindustan Flurocarbons, Ind-Swift, IPCA Lab, Kanoria Chemicals, KCP Sugar, KEC, KIOCL, Kiri Industries, LKP Securities, Mold Tek, NDTV, OnMobile, PowerGrid, Quick Heal, Regency Ceramics, Subex, Titan Company, TTK Prestiege, Ujjivan Financial, Vadilal Ind, Vimta Labs and V-Mart.
The board of InterGlobe Aviation is to meet to consider raising of funds through equity, debt and/ or other permitted means, in line with the provisions of the applicable law, and subject to approval of the company's shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, wherever required.
InterGlobe Aviation reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,844.29 crore in Q1 of FY2020, as against net profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 88.31 per cent to Rs 1,143.82 crore.
Analysts will closely monitor the plans of the low-cost carrier.
Shares of Triveni Engineering will remain in focus as its board of directors meetd on Monday to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 2020 and also buyback of shares.
Sharesholders will closely monitor the buyback size, number of shares to be bought back and the price of the issue, if approved by the board. Besides, the mode of buyback - whether through open market purchase or by tender route on a proportionate basis, will also be watched. If the latter is proposed, the record date will be in focus.
