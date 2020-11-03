Companies and stocks to track today: November 3, 2020

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of general insurance business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Co Ltd by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd.
Following the acquisition, the general insurance business of Bharti AXA will be transferred by way of a demerger to ICICI Lombard in consideration of issuance of shares by ICICI Lombard to Bharti AXA, the competition panel said in a release.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance had, in August, entered into a definitive agreement for demerger of the latter's non-life insurance business into the former.
The transaction will make ICICI Lombard the third largest non-life insurer in the country, with a market share of 8.7 per cent.
The stock may react positively to the development.
Over 60 companies will declare their quarterly and half-yearly results for the period ended September 2020 on Tuesday (November 3). Among them include Adani Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic, CARE Ratings, Cholamandalam Financial, DCW, Deepak Fertilizers, Dhanlaxmi Bank, EIH Associated Hotels, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Industries, Geojit Financial, GSFC, Godrej Properties, IIFL Finance, Jagran Prakashan, JMC Projects, JSW Energy, Kansai Nerolac, MRPL, Mohit Ind, Muthoot Finance, Neuland Lab, Prism Johnson, PVR, Ramco Industries, Ramco Systems, Ratnamani Metals, Transport Corp, SMS Pharma, Sun Pharma, Uniphos Enterprises, Varun Beverages and Uttam Galva Steels.
Sterlite Technologies, an industry leading integrator of digital networks, on Friday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire Optotec S.p.A, a leading optical interconnect products company based in Italy.
The transaction is structured to acquire 100 per cent of Optotec's shareholding on closing at an enterprise value (EV) of euro 29 million (about Rs 250 crore). The deal will be financed by a mix of internal accruals and foreign currency debt instruments.
Optotec, a privately held company, provides a complete range of optical interconnect products for the telecommunications, FTTH and cloud networks in Europe. Optotec, under its patented technology, has an end-to-end portfolio ranging from Outside Plant (OSP) to Central Office (CO) to Customer Premises (CP) that would complement STL's "Opticonn" offering of optical fibre and cables for a truly integrated products portfolio.
Optotec has a strong legacy in Optical Interconnect portfolio of over 20 years and shares longstanding relationships with marquee European telecom operators.
The acquisition will create a solid springboard to offer a complete bouquet of solutions to customers across Europe, India and West Asia.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...