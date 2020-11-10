Companies and stocks to watch: November 10, 2020

Vaccine effect: Aviation, hotel, travel and multiplexes to sizzle

It seems finally a light at end the end of tunnel for sectors such as aviation, hotels, travels, hospital and amusement parks following the path breaking announcement from Pfizer that its preliminary trial results show Covid-19 vaccine (being developed with partnership with German biotechnology firm BioNTech) will be 90 per cent effective based on a sample group of over 44,000 people spread across the globe.

Evensince the pandemic announced in March, these sectors remained shut down almost 100 per cent.

Shares such as Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Indian Hotels, EIH, Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, ITDC, Speciality Restaurants, ITC, Kamat Hotels, Hotel Leelaventure, Country Club, Wonderla, PVR, Inox Leisure, Mahindra Holidays, Cox & Kings and others will remain in focus.

Prabhat Dairy gets tribunal nod

Shares of Prabhat Dairy may buoy on Securities Appellate Tribunal order. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday quashed an order, passed by markets regulator Sebi, asking Prabhat Dairy to deposit over Rs 1,292 crore, and also directed the regulator to process the delisting application of the firm and pass appropriate orders within six weeks. "The direction of the WTM to deposit a sum of Rs 1,292.46 crore is wholly arbitrary and has been passed without any application of mind," the tribunal said.

HFCL gets L&T order booster

HFCL, formerly ormerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd has received a letter of award worth Rs 678.50 crore excluding GST, from Larson & Toubro Limited for supply of IT equipment, software solutions , cloud management solutions for setting up of data centers, security operations centers, network operations centers and various other equipment and systems associated with the above.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2022, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Shareholders will closely track the execution and further developments.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech fund raising plans in focus

The board of Shree Rama Multi-Tech will meet today to consider a fund raising proposal through rights issue.

Shareholders will closely monitor the funds the company plan to raise, pricing of rights issue and the entitlement ratio. Besides, record date will also be an crucial element.