Confusion over Yes Bank's prospective investors continue

Many doubts are being raised about Citax Holdings' investment in Yes Bank.

Fund managers say they are confused if they should believe Citax Holdings at all.

This is because the fund recently claimed, in a letter to Yes Bank dated December 10, that it was in the process of liquidating their securities and bonds to ensure a sum of $500 million is deposited in a designated account to be exclusively used for the captioned investment in Yes Bank.

But, in an interview to a leading business news channel Citax Holdings official had said that they had recently raised Euro 3 billion fund to deploy one third in India.

“Both these statements are confusing. If Citax has Euro 3 billion fund, it does not need to liquidate its 500 million bonds and other securities to invest in Yes Bank. It is confusing,” a leading foreign fund manager told Business Line.

A copy of the letter written by Citax and its statement to the business news channel further complicate the matter.

A Google search on Citax shows that it is a UK-based company without a website. It has four directors, four employees, less than £2 million in turnover and does not have a ‘care-of’ address. Srinivas Solraj is shown as director at Citax;

“In the absence of enough and substantial material on Citax, it is very difficult to assess if it is a serious player in the offer,” said J N Gupta, founder SES, a proxy advisory fund.

Yes Bank had first disclosed the names of prospective investors who were ready to put in $1.2 billion via a preferential offer into the bank.

The bank had said that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has a massive fan following among traders and investors in India, was ready to invest $25 million in the bank’s preferential offer. But, the Yes Bank board failed to disclose that Jhunjhunwala had not made any “binding” offer.

Experts say it is a material fact that, if disclosed could have affected share price. Yes Bank did not respond to the specific query on “binding or non-binding” nature of the offer from Jhunjhunwala. A spokesperson only said that they had disclosed the names only after taking the investors approval. Yet, Yes Bank has been unable to confirm Jhunjhunwala's investment so far.

The share price of Yes Bank, which was trading at around Rs 70 during the last week of November has crashed to over 40 per cent to touch a recent low of Rs40. On Friday, it was traded at around Rs46.