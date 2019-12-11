Yes Bank scrip down 11 per cent

With full clarity yet to emerge on its capital raising plans, the scrip of private sector lender Yes Bank was down over 11 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday.

The scrip was trading at Rs 44.75 apiece on BSE in intraday trade.

This follows a meeting of board of directors of Yes Bank on Tuesday when it said that it is still discussing the proposed $1.2 billion investment from Canadian billionaire Erwin Singh Braich but has decided to “favourably consider” the proposed $ 500 million investment of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.