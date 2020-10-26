Cosmo Films stock firms up on buyback plan

Shares of Cosmo Films are trading in the green on Monday after the company's board which is meeting on Monday (October 26) would consider a proposal for a buyback of equity shares of the company and other matters necessary/incidental thereto.

At 11 am, the stock was being quoted at Rs 472.30, higher by Rs 5.25, or 1.12%, at Rs 472.30 on the NSE.

Shareholders of the container and packaging company will closely monitor the size, price and the number of shares to be bought back, if approved.

Besides, the mode of buyback — whether through open market purchases or on a proportionate basis via tender route. If the latter is approved, shareholders will also watch for the record date.