Covid-free Goa help stocks grow

Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, Goa Carbon and Vedanta, which acquired Sesa Goa, have rose sharply in the last one month, as Goa becomes the first state in India to announce zero coronavirus cases.

From a low of ₹108.60, Goa Carbon gained 100 per cent in the last one month to a current level of ₹210 on the NSE. Similarly, Automobile Corporation of Goa, from a one-month low of ₹227 jumped to ₹350 currently; and Vedanta, which acquired Sesa Goa in 2007, despite today's fall of about 6 per cent is ruling ₹76.50 against one month price of ₹62.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a couple of days back said that the State has achieved 'zero coronavirus case' after the seventh patient tested negative in the state on Sunday.

"A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020," Pramod Sawant had tweeted on April 19.

There are other companies from IT (Infosys, Persistent Systems) pharma (Cipla) and amusement park (Wonderla) to have operations from Goa.