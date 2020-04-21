Covid-free Goa help stocks grow

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, Goa Carbon and Vedanta, which acquired Sesa Goa, have rose sharply in the last one month, as Goa becomes the first state in India to announce zero coronavirus cases.
From a low of ₹108.60, Goa Carbon gained 100 per cent in the last one month to a current level of ₹210 on the NSE. Similarly, Automobile Corporation of Goa, from a one-month low of ₹227 jumped to ₹350 currently; and Vedanta, which acquired Sesa Goa in 2007, despite today's fall of about 6 per cent is ruling ₹76.50 against one month price of ₹62.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a couple of days back said that the State has achieved 'zero coronavirus case' after the seventh patient tested negative in the state on Sunday.
"A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020," Pramod Sawant had tweeted on April 19.
There are other companies from IT (Infosys, Persistent Systems) pharma (Cipla) and amusement park (Wonderla) to have operations from Goa.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...