Cox & Kings shares plunge 5% after defaults on repayments

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
Shares of Cox & Kings fell by 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company said it has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth ₹45 crore.
The scrip declined 4.76 per cent to close at ₹19, its lower circuit limit and also its 52-week low, on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell by 4.98 per cent to ₹19.05.
The tours and travel company & Kings Tuesday said it has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth ₹45 crore, while interest of ₹41 lakh could not be paid timely on bonds worth ₹50 crore. This is the fourth instance within a span of just three weeks that the beleaguered firm has defaulted on meeting financial obligations.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has defaulted on payment on unsecured commercial papers worth ₹45 crore on July 16, 2019.
In a separate filing, the company said it defaulted on July 15, 2019, towards paying interest of more than ₹41 lakh during June 15 to July 15, 2019, on secured redeemable non-convertible bonds worth ₹50 crore. “Whilst the company was making all efforts to make the interest payment on time, the same could not be paid due to cash flow mismatch. The company proposes to meet its obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations,” it said in the filing.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...