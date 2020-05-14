Credit Suisse appoints Puneet Matta as head of wealth management

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Credit Suisse on Thursday announced the appointment of Puneet Matta as Head of Wealth Management India from June 1.
Matta, with 30 years of experience across wealth management as well as corporate and investment banking, rejoins Credit Suisse from Union Bancaire Privee.
His most recent role at UBP was Head of EAM Asia and Key Clients South Asia.
He will report functionally to Balakrishnan Kunnambath, Market Group Head — Indian Sub-Continent, and locally to Mickey Doshi, CEO — India, Credit Suisse, said in a release.
Matta will be relocating from Singapore to Mumbai.
Balakrishnan Kunnambath, Market Group Head — Indian Sub-Continent, in a release said: “Since launching our wealth management platform in India in 2008, our team and assets have grown from strength to strength through our unique onshore-offshore model. Clients in India are increasingly looking for global investment opportunities and our set-up is well-positioned to capture this booming demand. We are confident that Puneet is ideally placed to take us to the next level and capitalise on opportunities in India.”
Benjamin Cavalli, Head of Private Banking — South Asia, said: “This appointment underscores the importance of our successful domestic franchise in India and our commitment to this market which is a key growth location for Credit Suisse’s wealth management business.”
Mickey Doshi, CEO India, said: “India’s total wealth has increased four-fold since 2000, as reported in the tenth edition of the Global Wealth Report by the Credit Suisse Research Institute, to reach $12.6 trillion in 2019. India is ranked fifth globally in terms of the number of ultra-high net worth individuals, with 4,460 adults having wealth over $50 million and 1,790 having more than $100 million, according to Credit Suisse estimates. Having worked with Puneet during his stint with Credit Suisse a few years ago, I am excited to have him back with us to leverage the boundless opportunities in India.”
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...