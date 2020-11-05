Stocks

Crisil upgrades Tata Power NCD

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Crisil has upgraded its rating of Tata Power Company to 'Crisil AA' from 'Crisil AA-' on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities. The outlook on the rating has been revised to 'Stable' from 'Positive'. The rating on Tata Power's commercial paper programme has been reaffirmed at Crisil A1+. The rating upgrade has been driven by the deleveraging initiatives such as sale of non-core assets (South African wind asset and shipping business) and the preferential allotment of equity undertaken by the company. Shares of Tata Power closed 3.85 per cent higher at ₹55.30 on the BSE.

Tata Power Company Ltd
