Crude fears singe indices; focus turns to Fed move

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
The drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco saw a massive spike in global crude oil prices leading to a panic reaction in stock markets on Tuesday, with the Sensex fa lling by 642 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 36,481. Nifty, the broader index, too fell by 185 points or 1.69 per cent to 10,817.
However, the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cut on Wednesday will determine how the markets will behave in the coming days. It is this event and not the Saudi drone attack that will drive the global equity markets in the coming days, experts told BusinessLine.
Another key factor that may impact markets is the holding of short positions in F&O by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). They are holding more than 1.2 lakh contracts of total short positions in the F&O segment on the NSE, which is just around 15,000 contracts shot of record levels. This indicates that further sharp slide in the markets could be arrested as large traders come to cover their shorts, experts say.
“There is too much fear and pessimism in markets, which is reflected in the FPI short positions. A key rule is that markets don’t fall when everybody is bearish. Factors such as easing of interest rates by the US, Europe, China and most countries around the world suggest an easing liquidity situation. Also, India is cutting interest rates and the government is making weekly stimulus announcements. All these are not getting registered as the sentiments are low. But that cannot be permanent,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder and chief strategist, IndiaCharts.
The Sensex and the Nifty are down by about 13-15 per cent from their highs, but small and mid-cap stocks are down 50-70 per cent.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports