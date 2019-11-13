Stocks

Company news: Deep Industries

| Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Deep Industries has received two Letter of Awards from ONGC. One letter of award was for hiring of natural gas compression service at GGS North Gandhar for a capacity of 1 lakh SCMD and for a period of 3 years. The estimated value of the said award is approximately ₹20.25 crore. The other letter of award is for hiring of service for dehydration services at ONGC Agartala for 3 years at an estimated value of ₹28.49 crore. Shares of Deep Industries crashed 7.81 per cent to close at ₹97.35 on the BSE.

Deep Industries Ltd
