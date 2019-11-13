Company news: Deep Industries

Deep Industries has received two Letter of Awards from ONGC. One letter of award was for hiring of natural gas compression service at GGS North Gandhar for a capacity of 1 lakh SCMD and for a period of 3 years. The estimated value of the said award is approximately ₹20.25 crore. The other letter of award is for hiring of service for dehydration services at ONGC Agartala for 3 years at an estimated value of ₹28.49 crore. Shares of Deep Industries crashed 7.81 per cent to close at ₹97.35 on the BSE.