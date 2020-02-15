Stocks

Default may weaken Gayatri Projects

| Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 15, 2020

 

Gayatri Projects has defaulted on ₹1.37 crore (₹1.02 crore principal and interest ₹0.35 crore) payable to SREI Equipment Finance. The amount was payable by January 15. Of the sanctioned ₹54.23 crore, the company says it has an outstanding of ₹36.81 crore. The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks/financial institutions stands at ₹1,893.60 crore, the company said in a notice to the exchanges. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor further developments.

Published on February 15, 2020
Gayatri Projects Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coral India Finance board approves buyback of shares