Demerged Greenpanel’s listing today

Shares of Greenpanel Industries, the demerged-entity of Greenply Industries, will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday. Greenply had spun off the medium density fibreboard (MDF) business into a separate entity in 2018. Shareholders of Greenply Industries had received one share of Greenpanel during the demerger. The spun-off was mainly for enhancing strategic flexibility to build a viable platform solely focusing on each of the businesses, Greenply had then said.