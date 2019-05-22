Dewan Housing Finance sinks on reports of deposit curbs

Clean fun: Some facts about rainwater harvesting
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) fell as much as 18 per cent to Rs 106.85 on Wednesday, on media reports that the home loan lender would halt early withdrawals from existing deposit schemes and stop taking new ones altogether.
DHFL has been under scrutiny since a media outlet alleged in January that it diverted loans from Indian state-run lenders to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders. Its stock has lost a quarter of its value since then.
A revision in credit ratings of their fixed deposit programme prompted DHFL to take these measures, according to a statement from the company to its depositors and financial planners.
On May 14, CARE Ratings placed some of the company's debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, or NCDs, worth Rs 46, 655 crore on credit watch with negative implications.
The latest development comes months after Chief Executive Harshil Mehta resigned amid financial mismanagement allegations and DHFL re-designated Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Santosh Sharma to another role.
Name of the Company: ZunRoof Tech Set up in: 2016 Based in: Gurgaon, Haryana Founder: Pranesh Chaudhary, ...
Adidas is using plastic recovered from the seas to make shoes, jerseys and football kits
Though they face headwinds, developers of green energy remain upbeat while gearing up for a mid-course ...
Expansion plans and sound business prospects are positives
The company’s plans to revive growth in the domestic market hold promise
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Andhra Sugars jumped 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a ...
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...