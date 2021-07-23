Digital broker Upstox appoints US-based Thippesha Dyamappa as CTO

Ratan Tata and Tiger Global-backed digital broker Upstox appointed US-based Thippesha Dyamappa — former director of software development, international retail at Amazon — as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Meanwhile, co-founder Shrini Viswanath, who was looking after the technology stack, will now take on a more strategic role in the organisation.

“Thippesha Dyamappa brings in a unique mix of tech capabilities and organisational acumen, 20+ years of software engineering experience in building best-in-class organisations in six countries (US, India, Jordan, China, UAE, and Brazil). The appointment of Dyamappa is the first step towards the next phase of Upstox’s expansion into global markets,” it said.

Commenting on the appointment, Viswanathsaid in a statement, “As Upstox embarks on the next phase of growth, we are seeking out accomplished professionals in the tech arena who share our values and work ethics. Thippesha’s appointment is the beginning of a process of continuous reinvention at Upstox.”

The brand Upstox is led by three first-generation entrepreneurs Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath as a mobile-first trading platform, to ride on the rapid digital adoption. The company now serves a total customer base of over 4.5 million, of which more than 80 per cent are in the age group of 18–36 years, and around 70 per cent are first-time investors.