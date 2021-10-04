Discount brokerage from Swastika

The BSE-listed Swastika Investmart Ltd has launched a discount brokerage firm Tradingo, which offers a zero brokerage plan on delivery-based orders. For intra-day trades and all other F&O trades, the flat rate is ₹20 a order, Swastika said in release. Tradingo is a platform where users can get machine learning-driven trading and investment recommendations based on users' interests and trading patterns, and intuitive order execution flow to avoid unnecessary delays and rejections while trading. The platform has been crafted for investors as well as day-to-day traders with bank-grade security, it said. Shares of Swastika jumped 2.55 per cent at ₹134.85 on the BSE.