Broker's call: Dishman Carbogen (Buy)

Whither political power?
There is a long way to go till women realise their political power, says Sangeeta Kushwaha. Living in tiny ...
AnandRathi
Dishman Carbogen (Buy)
CMP: ₹220
Target: ₹390
During FY19 Diman Carbogen’s CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) revenue grew 17.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,470 crore. We believe its CRAMS business would be Dishman’s key revenue growth driver. Oncology as a therapeutic segment is its key focus area, generating about 50 per cent of its CRAMS revenue. FY19 revenue from commercial quantities of the ovarian cancer drug was about $9.5 million and, we believe, this would increase. Also, one of the molecules for a partner was approved by the US FDA in October 2018 for bacterial pneumonia. Commercial orders will soon begin and about $4-6 million revenue is expected by FY21.
The strategy to shift from supplying vitamin-D3 500 to only high-margin vitamin-D analogues has boosted its vitamin-D operating margin, which swelled to 41 per cent in FY19, from 38 per cent the previous year. The company’s focus on its high-margin vitamin-D analogue business has started gaining traction, with about 38.5 per cent y-o-y revenue growth during FY19. We expect a 20 per cent revenue CAGR over FY19-21, driven by new products introduced and an entry into newer markets.
Valuation: We expect revenue and PAT CAGRs over FY19-21 of respectively about 12 per cent and about 19 per cent. We maintain a Buy, with a higher target of ₹390 based on FY21e EPS.
Risks: Currency fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, deferred orders.
There is a long way to go till women realise their political power, says Sangeeta Kushwaha. Living in tiny ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
Users can consider buying now as the fundamentals suggest a price rally
India should do more to fill the vacuum caused by the trade tiff: Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation
...as equities and dollar surge
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...