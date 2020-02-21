Stocks

What to watch: Dozen stocks to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday

| Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Shares of over one dozen companies will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Investors wishing to receive dividend from these companies need to own the shares by Monday. The companies are: Apollo Hospitals (₹3.25/share), Career Point (₹1), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (₹2), Dhanuka Agri (₹12), Divi’s Labs (₹16), HIL (₹10), Magna Electro Castings (₹2.50), Neelamalai Agro (₹10), Philips Carbon Black (₹7, including special dividend), SJVN (₹1.70), Varroc (₹3), VTML (₹0.90) and Wheels India (₹3).

Stocks to Watch
dividend announcement
