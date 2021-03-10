Stocks

Easy Trip IPO subscribed 159 times

Updated on March 10, 2021

 

The ₹510-crore initial public offering of Easy Trip Planners has been subscribed 159.30 times on the last day of the issue on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for over 240.23 crore shares as against about 1.51 crore shares on offer, as per data available with BSE till 6.30 pm.

The IPO hit the market at a price range of ₹186-187 a share.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors 382.21 times and retail individual investors 70.26 times.

As the IPO is an offer-for-sale from its founder promoters, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie, the entire fund raisedwill go to them.

Earlier, Easy Trip Planners had allotted ₹229-crore worth of shares, 45 per cent of the total issue size, to anchor investors.

