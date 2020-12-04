Stocks

Economy recovering faster than anticipated: RBI Governor

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Signs of nascent recovery have become visible in second half, more sectors joining the upturn, says Shaktikanta Das

Data that has become available for Q3 (October-December):2020-21 confirms that the economy is recuperating faster than anticipated, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Growth is expected to turn positive in the second half (H2)

Nascent signs of recovery have become visible in the second half of 2021 and more sectors are joining the multispeed upturn, Das said.

The RBI has projected real GDP contraction at -7.5 per cent in 2020-21, against the earlier projection of -9.5 per cent.

More
RBI extends its pause: What’s lies ahead for borrowers, depositors and bond markets
 

Q2 GDP growth has been projected at 0.1 per cent in Q3:2020- 21 (earlier projection of -5.6 per cent) and 0.7 per cent in Q4:2020-21 (0.5 per cent).

GDP growth for H1FY22 has been projected at 21.9 per cent to 6.5 per cent, with risks broadly balanced.

More
MPC maintains status quo on rates
 

More
RBI hikes limits for contactless card transactions to ₹5,000
 

"The recovery in rural demand is expected to strengthen further, while urban demand is gaining momentum as unlocking spurs activity and employment, especially for labour displaced by COVID-19.

"These positive impulses are, however, clouded by a possible rise in infections in some parts of the country, prompting some local containment measures," the Governor said.

More
RBI revises FY21 GDP growth upwards to -7.5% from -9.5%
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 04, 2020
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.