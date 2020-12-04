RBI revises FY21 GDP growth upwards to -7.5% from -9.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects second half (H2) growth to turn positive as economic recovery has been faster than anticipated. It has revised the FY2021 GDP growth estimate to -7.5 per cent against -9.5 per cent projected earlier.

The central bank has projected third quarter (Q3) growth at 0.1 per cent (-5.6 per cent projected earlier) and fourth quarter (Q4) growth at 0.7 per cent (0.5 per cent).

In an indication that a rate-cut is unlikely in the second half of FY21, the central bank has projected the CPI inflation for Q3 at 6.8 per cent and for Q4 at 5.8 per cent.