Equirus Capital appoints Venkatraghavan as Managing Director, Head-Equity Capital Markets

Equirus Capital, a full-service investment bank, has appointed Venkatraghavan S as Managing Director and Head-Equity Capital Markets (ECM).

Previously, Venkatraghavan was Managing Director and Head–ECM at IDFC Bank. During his 15-year stint at IDFC’s Investment Banking practice (and in SSKI, before it was acquired by IDFC), he has led many Initial Public Offerings and Qualified Institutional Placements, the company said in a statement.

He had started his career with SBI Capital Markets advising on M&A and advisory transactions.