ESG investment: SEBI paper gives clarity on the concept

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed tighter norms in a recent consultation paper on ESG (environment sustainability and governance) funds, to ensure that these theme-based schemes remain true-to-label.
“While all mutual fund schemes are subject to disclosure norms, disclosures assume further significance for ESG schemes, in order for them to be true-to-label which should reflect consistently in its name, stated objectives, its documented investment policy and strategy and its investments,” the paper said.
According to the consultation paper, the name of the scheme should accurately reflect the nature and extent of the scheme’s ESG focus taking into account investment objective and type of strategy followed.
It should provide transparency about the nature and extent of the scheme’s ESG-related investment objectives. Detailed objectives of the scheme need to be laid down stating how it aims to achieve this objective through its investment policy and strategy including the approach used for screening companies.
The strategy should include the broad universe of the companies in which they intend to invest. The investments should be designed to generate a beneficial ESG/sustainability impact alongside a financial return and the AMC should clearly state the intended ‘real world’ outcome in qualitative terms, especially for strategies related to integration, impact investing and sustainable objectives.
One should whole-heartedly welcome the SEBI proposals giving much clarity on ESG investments by mutual funds. Besides, this will not only ensure transparency but also make fund houses more accountable and responsible, as more investors will be attracted to these type of schemes to become socially responsible while investing.
These steps will check that investors are not lured into investing on the basis of greenwashing.
India Inc too acknowledges the importance of socially responsible business. A recent study by rating agency ICRA said the top 150 listed entities by market cap have shown marked improvement in their ESG performance over the last year, given their focus on sustainability reporting and ESG metrics.
If more companies follow suit, that will make the fund managers job too easy.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...