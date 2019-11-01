Company news: Essel Propack Ltd

Essel Propack Ltd on Friday announced a breakthrough innovation in the form of recyclable HDPE barrier tubes. Essel Propack's Platina 250 and Green GML 300 Lamitubes have been recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, US, as meeting or exceeding the strict APR HDPE critical guidance criteria.This achievement is a major step forward in delivering on Essel's sustainability commitments. This is the first-of-its-kind breakthrough in the tube packaging market, essentially for brands looking to convert to sustainable packaging formats which are recyclable, Essel said. Shares of Essel Propack closed 0.75 per cent lower at ₹111.80 on the BSE.