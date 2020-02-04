Stocks

European shares rise in early trade; basic resources lead

Reuters February 4 | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 per cent by 0803 GMT   -  REUTERS

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, extending their recovery from a sharp sell-off last week that was driven by concerns over a virus outbreak in China, with the basic resources sector leading gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 per cent by 0803 GMT, having ticked up slightly on Monday after logging its worst week in six months.

Stock markets in Asia, particularly in China, gained after steep falls on Monday, although headlines about the coronavirus outbreak are expected to sway markets in the near term.

The basic resources sector, which consists of several China-focused miners, was the best performer among EU regional sub-indexes, adding about 1.5 per cent.

German stocks rose about 0.7 per cent after data on Monday pointed to some recovery in the beleaguered manufacturing sector. However, an economic slowdown in China is likely to add more pressure.

Published on February 04, 2020
France
Germany
London
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Foreigners lukewarm on India’s plan to open up bond market