European shares up for fourth day as central banks weigh in

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as the action taken this week by several major central banks to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on growth fed through into financial markets. The main European equity benchmark rose 0.6 per centby 0813 GMT, showing steady gains for the first time since a market rout in late February.
The outbreak shows little signs of peaking globally, with Italy closing all schools and California declaring a state of emergency, but investors are hopeful stimulus from governments and central banks will protect the global economy. Analysts firmly expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 10 basis points next month, joining the US Federal Reserve and its peers in Canada and Australia in reducing borrowing costs.
London shares, however, were up just 0.06 per cent as the Bank of England's next governor Andrew Bailey said it should wait for more clarity about the economic hit from the outbreak before making any decision to cut rates.
Among individual movers, German auto supplier Continental slumped 6.7 per cent after it posted a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2019, as the company suffered from a global downturn in demand for passenger cars. Meanwhile, science and technology company Merck KGaA rose 4.6 per cent after it forecast “strong” growth core earnings for 2020.
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...