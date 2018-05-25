Eyes on DB Corp buyback board meet

The board of directors of DB Corp will meet on Saturday to consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Shareholders would be keen to know the price, quantum of shares and mode of buyback. Besides, promoters’ interest in the buyback would also be keenly watched. The company’s consolidated Q4 profit of FY18 fell 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹57.36 crore (₹64.17 crore), while revenues grew by 9.7 per cent to ₹567.3 crore (₹516.93 crore).