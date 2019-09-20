Stocks

Eyes on fund-raising by Future Supply Chain

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

 

The board of directors of Future Supply Chain Solutions will meet on Friday to consider fund-raising proposals. The board may consider raising funds through issue of securities via private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement or any other method or combination.

Shareholders would be keen to know the quantum of funds the company plans to raise as well as the mode. If it considers a QIP, then the price and the number of shares to be offered will be crucial factors.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
