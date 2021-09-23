Anand elected Vice Chair of the WGBC's network

M Anand of CII’s IndiaGBC has been elected as Vice Chair of the World Green Building Council’s Asia Pacific Regional Network (APN), an influential group of global leaders.

These leaders are driving forward the largest global-regional-local action network to deliver net-zero, healthy, equitable and sustainable built environments for everyone, everywhere.

M. Anand is elected to the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) APN for his leadership and dedication to the sustainable building movement, both in India & Asia – Pacific Region and globally.

Cristina Gamboa, CEO of the World Green Building Council, in a statement, said: “Anand has been a true champion of sustainability and has worked tirelessly to position the best practices in the building and construction industry as central solutions to face the climate change, health and environmental crises.

Anand is a passionate green building professional, working with CII since 1996. He has been leading IGBC’s green building initiatives and actively involved in WorldGBC activities since 2004.

Anand & Team IGBC are leading India GBC’s initiatives for World Green Building Week 2021, 20 -24 Sep 2021