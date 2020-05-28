Broker's call: Finolex Industries (Buy)

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
CD Equisearch
Finolex Industries (Buy)
CMP: ₹410.55
Target: ₹480
Headquartered in Pune, Finolex Industries is one of India’s leading manufacturers of PVC-U pipes and & fittings and PVC resin. Its pipes and fittings is largely used in the agriculture segment.
The stock currently trades at around 13.4x FY20e EPS of ₹29.80 and 20.2x FY21e EPS of ₹19.8. Hamstringed by motley of factors including economic stress due to Covid-19 and gut-wrenching fall in crude oil prices, post tax earnings would tumble by a third this fiscal on dismal return on capital.
Yet sustainable competitive positioning such as backward integration in PVC pipes and remarkable distribution network would foster faster rebound in earnings. Further, Government of India’s forceful impetus on building water infrastructure and urban and rural housing would barely stymie demand for PVC pipes. On balance, we maintain our buy recommendation on the stock with revised target of ₹480 (previous target: ₹662) based on 24x FY21e earnings.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...