Fisdom enters stock broking

Fisdom, a wealth-tech company, has launched stock broking services. The new venture will offer a comprehensive product suite including equity, derivatives, IPOs, FPOs, buybacks, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs, currencies and ETFs, it said in a release.

Customers will be able to use Fisdom’s digital platform – mobile apps, web and terminal to access the stock broking product suite. It will also offer call-and-trade facility and dedicated dealing desks for its private wealth customers. To spearhead the stock broking business, the company has elevated Rakesh Singh as CEO of the broking business. Singh joined Fisdom in 2018 and was heading sales and distribution.

Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom said, “With this new service, we aim to provide best-in-class investment experience to all our customers through a complete and customised product stack.”