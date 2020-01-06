Stocks

Focus on MFIs as fear of NPAs rise

Ujjivan SFB, CreditAccess Grameen, L&T Finance Holdings and Spandana Sphoorty Financial may remain in focus on fears of default by loan takers. In fact, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions have appealed to customers not to get carried away by false campaigns that they will get relief under the Karnataka Debt Relief Act and pay back their loans promptly. Shareholders will monitor NPAs of these MFIs, which cater to this region.

Published on January 06, 2020
