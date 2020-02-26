Focus on Q3 results of Technofab Engg, KSB

The boards of Technofab Engineering and KSB Ltd will meet on Thursday to announce quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2019 and dividend. Technofab Engineering has been reporting losses; for Q1 and Q2 of FY20, it had posted losses of ₹57.29 crore and ₹10.44 crore respectively. KSB, on the other hand, reported profit of ₹23.80 crore for Q2 and ₹27.80 crore for Q1 of the current fiscal. Shareholders of these companies will closely monitor their performances.