Foreign investors pull out ₹3,000 cr from equities in just three trading sessions of October

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded equities worth around ₹3,000 crore in just three trading sessions of October amid fears of global recession and trade war.
This follows a net investment of around ₹7,850 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities in September.
Market experts, however, believe that FPI inflows are expected to pick up after the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and several decisions taken by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The central bank on Friday cut benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent. The interest rates cut is for a record fifth straight time to almost a decade low.
According to the depositories data, overseas investors pulled out ₹2,947 crore from equities and ₹977 crore from debt segment on a net basis. This resulted in a total net outflow of ₹3,924 crore from the Indian capital markets during October 1-4.
Markets were closed on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
In the last week of September, the government slashed corporate tax rate by around ten percentage points and also clarified that the enhanced tax surcharge will not apply on capital gains arising from the sale of any security, including derivatives, in the hands of FPIs.
Besides, SEBI has simplified know-your-customer (KYC) requirements for FPIs and permitted them to carry out the off-market transfer of securities.
The outflow in October is on “account of fears of a global recession, trade war and a slowdown in India. FPI inflow is expected to improve on expectations of good corporate earnings in the third quarter but is likely to remain muted due to global economic and trade war concerns. Domestic investors shall support the market, ” Arun Mantri, senior manager at Karvy Stock Broking said.
However, interest rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is suitable for growth and should result in higher foreign inflows, he added.
Commenting on the future outlook of FPI flows, Alok Aggarwala, head research and advisory at Bajaj Capital, said “it will be influenced by how the economy performs and how soon corporate earnings recover. The US Fed’s monetary stance and global liquidity will also be crucial in determining FPI flows”.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...