Fortis Health: Jhunjhunwala ups stake

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised his stake in Fortis Healthcare by 0.34 percentage point to 4.31 per cent during the previous quarter. As per the latest March 2021 shareholding pattern, Jhunjhunwala along with his wife holds 3.25 lakh shares. At the end of the December quarter of FY21, Jhunjhunwala and his wife collectively held 3 crore shares (Jhunjhunwala: 1,35,50,000 shares; and Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 1,64,50,000 shares) or 3.97 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare. Mutual funds also raised their stake in the company to 12.25 per cent stake from 10.74 per cent. FPIs, however, reduced their stake to 34.42 per cent (36.83 per cent stake). The stock of Fortis Healthcare closed 2.64 per cent lower at ₹200.75 on the BSE.