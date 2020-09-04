Stocks

Franklin Templeton gets ₹146 cr from Vodafone Idea

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

The five suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton have received ₹146 crore from Vodafone Idea as interest on debt investment. The fund house has received payments for the segregated portfolio of Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, and Income Opportunities Fund.

All the unitholders of the schemes under various plan options whose names appear in the records of registrar and depositories as on the relevant date (September 11) are entitled to receive proceeds.The payout would be processed by extinguishing proportionate units in the plans of the segregated portfolio of respective schemes. After the payment, the number of units outstanding in the investor account under said segregated portfolio of the scheme would fall to the extent of payout.

Vodafone Idea Ltd
